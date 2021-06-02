Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $107,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

