Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,360,988 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,360,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $94,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,328.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,354.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

