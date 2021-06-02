SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $65,735.93 and $232.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002436 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

