SafeCoin Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $78.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.55 or 1.00093342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.01188881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00427870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00535837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00086741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004106 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

