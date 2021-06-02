Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €123.70 ($145.53).

EPA:SAF opened at €124.44 ($146.40) on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €120.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

