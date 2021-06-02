Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $381.74

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.74 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 375.12 ($4.90). Saga shares last traded at GBX 379.60 ($4.96), with a volume of 598,060 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.73. The firm has a market cap of £557.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.82.

In related news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 51,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

