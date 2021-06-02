SALT Price Reaches $0.30 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. SALT has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $15,903.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.