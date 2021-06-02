Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.98.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $166.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

