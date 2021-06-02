SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

ETR SAP traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €113.92 ($134.02). 1,590,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.72. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

