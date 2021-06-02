Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.88.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 575,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27. The stock has a market cap of C$17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.