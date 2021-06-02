Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQIX traded up $18.71 on Wednesday, hitting $758.13. 561,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,864. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

