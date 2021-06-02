SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,814,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SBA Communications by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.