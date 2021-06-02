Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 900,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 315,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 14,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.