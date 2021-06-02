Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.