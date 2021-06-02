Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 4,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

