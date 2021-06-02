Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $162.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $705.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $8,309,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.