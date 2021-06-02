Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.