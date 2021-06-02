Securian Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 654.35 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

