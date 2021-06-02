Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

