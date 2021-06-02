Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 228,600 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

