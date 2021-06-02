Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of 51job worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.69. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

