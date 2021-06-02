Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $19.20 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.