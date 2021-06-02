Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

