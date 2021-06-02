Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.72 Million Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sogou by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sogou alerts:

SOGO stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. Sogou Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.