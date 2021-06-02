Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $38.70 million and $1.83 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

