ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $469.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.03 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

