ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $9,188,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $469.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 625.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

