SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.