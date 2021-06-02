Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

SHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 632 ($8.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,921. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.