Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Shake Shack worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

SHAK opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

