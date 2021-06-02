Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SCL stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.74. The company had a trading volume of 913,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.250416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

