Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 174,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329,787. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

