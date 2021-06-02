Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.96.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $472.96. 39,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.09 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

