Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 1,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,727. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,900 shares of company stock worth $24,711,909. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

