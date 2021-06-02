Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,688 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,434.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,788. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

