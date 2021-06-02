Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 7,684 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 296.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after buying an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,487 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

