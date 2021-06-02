Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 4,196 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

