Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $458,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.