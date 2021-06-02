Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.