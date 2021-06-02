Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

