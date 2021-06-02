Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Up 3.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,754,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $640.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.