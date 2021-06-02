Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Rises By 44.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.