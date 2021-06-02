Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Grows By 31.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

