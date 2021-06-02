Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Increases By 40.6%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCT opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97.

Get BlueCity alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BlueCity by 221.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlueCity by 251.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 79,521 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.