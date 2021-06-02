Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 42.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
