Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expands By 42.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

