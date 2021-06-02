Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Increases By 24.2%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGIP stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Celadon Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

