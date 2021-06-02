Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Expands By 30.7%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,005 shares of company stock worth $116,201 in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLRO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 239.24 and a beta of 1.41.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

