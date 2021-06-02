Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 22.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Shares of EAST opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.64. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.