Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expands By 22.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.