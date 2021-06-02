Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Grows By 28.5%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 29th total of 778,400 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

